Gap in big shift to digital, social media

By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 1 Gap Inc (GPS.N) is
spending a lot more on digital and social media in its first
major marketing campaign since a management shake-up in
February, as the apparel retailer tries to lure younger
customers.
The autumn marketing campaign, which focuses on Gap's 1969
jeans brand, will mainly be distributed through the company's
Facebook page, Pandora Media (P.N), Hulu and trend-watching
websites including DailyCandy, FabSugar, Glam, LookBook and
Refinery29.
This fall, Gap is allocating about 40 percent more money to
digital and social media than the year-ago period. That means
less spending on traditional media like TV, radio and magazine
ads and billboards.
A spokeswoman declined to give a dollar figure. However,
Gap as a whole spent $119 million on marketing in its latest
fiscal quarter and typically spends more later in the year.
The shift is being overseen by Gap Chief Marketing Officer
Seth Farbman, who joined the company in February, when Art Peck
replaced Marka Hansen as president of Gap North America and top
designer Patrick Robinson was ousted.
The management changes were ordered by Chief Executive
Glenn Murphy after Gap's main North American business struggled
to grow and lost market share in recent years.
To turn this around, Gap is trying to appeal to younger
customers. The company's new target is the so-called early
millennial crowd -- about 28 or 29 years old -- according to
Farbman.
Such customers may be starting families and beginning to
collect bigger paychecks. There are also roughly twice as many
in this group as the Generation Xers before them, Farbman
noted, citing U.S. Census data.
"We see that as a huge opportunity," Farbman told Reuters
in an interview.
"The marketing must focus on the emerging generation of Gap
customers," he added. "That requires a dramatic shift in the
way we communicate."
Gap's target generation is more comfortable sharing
information and opinions on social networks like Facebook and
websites like Twitter, Farbman said.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Richard Chang, Bernard
Orr)