Mexico airport operator GAP sees 7 pct more passengers in 2016

MEXICO CITY Jan 11 Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) said on Monday it hopes that passenger traffic at its terminals will rise 7 percent in 2016, a figure below 10.8 percent growth last year.

GAP, which operates 12 airports in Mexico and is the largest shareholder in the airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica, said it hopes revenue will rise 12 percent in 2016. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)

