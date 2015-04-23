Mexican airport operator GAP reports higher 1st-qtr profit

MEXICO CITY, April 23 Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP), which operates 12 airports along Mexico's Pacific Coast, on Thursday said its first-quarter profit rose 3 percent on higher passenger traffic.

The company reported a net profit of 667.886 million pesos ($44 million), compared with a net profit of 649.446 million pesos for the same period a year earlier.

The number of passengers passing through its airports rose 3.8 percent, while revenue rose more than 20 percent to 1.742 billion pesos, it said.

($1 = 15.2610 pesos at end March) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Alan Crosby)