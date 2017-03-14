版本:
Gap Inc names Breitbard as Banana Republic head

March 14 Gap Inc named Mark Breitbard as president and chief executive officer of its Banana Republic brand.

Breitbard, who will join Gap in early May, most recently served as the chief executive of San Francisco based-children's apparel retailer Gymboree Corp, Gap said on Tuesday.

Breitbard will replace Andi Owen, who left the company in late February. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
