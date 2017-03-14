Gap Inc names Breitbard as Banana Republic head

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
March 14 Gap Inc named Mark Breitbard as president and chief executive officer of its Banana Republic brand.
Breitbard, who will join Gap in early May, most recently served as the chief executive of San Francisco based-children's apparel retailer Gymboree Corp, Gap said on Tuesday.
Breitbard will replace Andi Owen, who left the company in late February. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY
* About 47,900 in U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada) office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard