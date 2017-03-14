UPDATE 2-Gap names Breitbard as Banana Republic head

(Adds details)
March 14 Gap Inc on Tuesday named Mark
Breitbard as chief executive of its Banana Republic unit, as the
retailer looks to revamp the brand, which has been struggling
with sales declines.
Breitbard, who will join Gap in early May, was most recently
the CEO of San Francisco-based children's apparel retailer
Gymboree Corp.
Gap, once known for its logo-emblazoned hoodies and sweat
shirts, has been looking to replicate the success of its low-end
Old Navy brand at its Gap and Banana Republic businesses.
Like other traditional apparel retailers, Gap is battling
shoppers' changing preferences as many turn to online retailers
or buy at fast-fashion chains such as H&M and Inditex's
Zara that offer trendier clothes at cheaper prices.
Breitbard, who will replace Andi Owen, was also previously
with Gap North America, Levi Strauss & Co and Abercrombie &
Fitch.
Breitbard, who was also chief merchandising and creative
officer of Gap's Old Navy brand from 2009 to early 2010, will
report to CEO Art Peck in his new role.
The company said late last month that it had expected
comparable sales to be flat to up slightly in 2017, reversing
two straight years of declines, indicating that the company's
turnaround efforts are gaining momentum.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)