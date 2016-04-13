UPDATE 1-Gap Inc names Sonia Syngal as Old Navy head

(Adds background, detail)
April 13 Apparel retailer Gap Inc said
it appointed Sonia Syngal as the president of Gap's Old Navy
division, a post which was vacant since the departure of Stefan
Larsson.
Larsson, who is credited with reviving sales at Old Navy,
left the retailer in October to replace American designer Ralph
Lauren as CEO of Ralph Lauren Corp.
Syngal, a 12-year veteran at Gap, most recently served as
executive vice president of global supply chain and product
operations, the company said on Wednesday.
Jill Stanton, who served as interim leader of Old Navy, will
serve as a strategic adviser to ensure a seamless transition,
the retailer said.
