REFILE-Gap to close 175 stores, cut 250 jobs at headquarters

(Refiles to add "at headquarters" in headline)

June 15 Apparel retailer Gap Inc said it would close 175 Gap stores in North America, including 140 this year, and cut about 250 jobs at its headquarters.

The company has been struggling with a persistent slump in sales at its namesake brand.

San Francisco-based Gap said it expected annual sales losses of about $300 million due to the closures. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)