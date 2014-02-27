Foreign exchange dents Gap profit forecast for new fiscal year

Toshiba to drop its auditor - Nikkei
April 25 Toshiba Corp has decided to drop its auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Aarata, which declined to approve the company's full-year financial statement, the Nikkei financial daily reported.
Feb 27 Gap Inc on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected holiday quarter profit, helped by January sales gains, but the fashion company said it expected unfavorable currency exchange rates will hit its full-year profit.
Gap, which also operates the Old Navy and Banana Republic chains in addition to its eponymous stores, expects a profit of $2.90 to $2.95 per share this fiscal year, below analyst forecasts for $3.02, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said weaker foreign currencies would cut about 5 percentage points from its earnings per share growth rate.
For the fourth quarter, which included the key holiday season, Gap reported a profit of $307 million, or 68 cents per share, two cents better than expected. In the same quarter last year, Gap's profit was $351 million, or 73 cents.
Analysts, on average, had expected a quarterly profit of 66 cents per share.
Gap was one of few retailers to report a rise in comparable sales in January, when cold weather and low confidence led U.S. consumers to curb spending. As previously reported, Gap's comparable sales, consisting of e-commerce and sales at stores open at least a year, rose 1 percent last month.
Gap also said it was opening its first five Old Navy stores in China this fiscal year.
April 25 Toshiba Corp has decided to drop its auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Aarata, which declined to approve the company's full-year financial statement, the Nikkei financial daily reported.
NEW YORK, April 25 JetBlue Airways Corp said it is postponing delivery of 13 aircraft scheduled for 2019 and 2020, and has swapped its 2018 Airbus order of A321neos to 11 A321ceos, which have an earlier engine design.
GENEVA, April 25 Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Tuesday the Internet should be a utility available to the whole world, putting his weight behind a U.N. call for e-commerce to boost developing economies and help fight poverty.