Gap profit edges up on slight sales gain, but sticks to forecast

Nov 21 Gap Inc on Thursday reported a higher third-quarter profit, helped by modest sales gains, but stuck to its earlier profit forecast for the year.

The apparel retailer, which also operates the Banana Republic and Old Navy chains, earned $337 million, or 72 cents per share for the third quarter that ended Nov. 2, compared to $308 million, or 63 cents per share a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based company previously reported that third-quarter net sales rose 3 percent to $3.98 billion. The quarter's same-store sales were up 1 percent.

Gap stuck to its forecast profit of $2.57 to $2.65 per share for the year ending in February.