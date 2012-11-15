Gap posts bigger quarterly profit, shares rise

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Nov 15 Gap Inc posted a bigger quarterly profit as its brightly colored clothes stayed popular with shoppers ahead of the holiday season, sending its shares up 6 percent after the bell.
The company, which owns the Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic chains earned $308 million, or 63 cents a share, compared with $193 million, or 38 cents a share, in the same quarter last year.
Sales for the third quarter ended Oct. 27 rose 8 percent to $3.86 billion.
Gap shares were trading up at $35.17 after the bell. They closed at $33.26 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.