UPDATE 1-Gap cuts profit forecast as demand slows for Old Navy brand

Nov 20 Apparel retailer Gap Inc cut its
full-year earnings forecast as sales at the Gap brand continued
to fall and demand for the cheaper Old Navy clothing slowed.
The company's shares fell 4.4 percent in extended trading.
Comparable-store sales fell 5 percent at Gap in the third
quarter ended Nov. 1 while sales were flat at Banana Republic.
Comparable sales growth at Old Navy stores slowed to 1
percent from 4 percent in the preceding quarter.
Old Navy brand was Gap's strong point in North America even
when demand for its premium brands cooled.
The company cut its earnings forecast to $2.73-$2.78 per
share from $2.95-$3.00 per share for the year ending February
2015.
Apparel sales in North America have been slowing as
retailers slash prices to attract shoppers at a time when
consumers cut back on discretionary spending.
Gap's net income rose to $351 million, or 80 cents per
share, in the third quarter from $337 million, or 72 cents per
share, a year earlier.
The company said net sales fell slightly to $3.97 billion
from $3.98 billion from a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 79 cents per
share and revenue of $4.04 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company's shares closed at $40.14 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
