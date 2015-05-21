Gap's profit falls 8 pct due to strong dollar, supply delays

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December
May 21 Apparel retailer Gap Inc reported an 8 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a stronger dollar, supply delays in the United States and lower demand for its namesake brand.
A series of fashion misses have turned shoppers away from the Gap brand towards fast fashion chains such as H&M, Inditex's Zara and Forever 21.
Gap's Old Navy line, however, has drawn customers with its affordable-yet-trendy merchandise, helping it become the largest brand by sales in the company's portfolio.
A stronger dollar hit quarterly sales by $90 million and hurt profit by 3 percent in the first quarter ended May 2, Gap said on Thursday.
The dollar gained about 0.7 percent against a basket of currencies in the February-April quarter.
Shipment delays due to strikes at West Coast ports hurt sales at U.S. stores, Gap said.
Total comparable sales fell 4 percent. Comparable sales fell 10 percent at the Gap brand and 8 percent at Banana Republic. Comparable sales at Old Navy increased 3 percent.
Gap said net income fell to $239 million, or 56 cents per share, from $260 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average estimated a profit of 56 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $3.66 billion.
Gap released first-quarter revenue and comparable sales last week. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)
