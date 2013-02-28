Gap's quarterly profit rises

Feb 28 Gap Inc reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by growth in comparable store sales across all its brands in North America.

The company, which owns the Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic brands, posted net income of $351 million, or 73 cents per share, for the quarter ended Feb. 2, compared with $218 million, or 44 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

As already reported, sales for the quarter rose 10.5 percent to $4.73 billion, while same-stores rose 5 percent.