Gap's quarterly profit rises

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Feb 28 Gap Inc reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by growth in comparable store sales across all its brands in North America.
The company, which owns the Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic brands, posted net income of $351 million, or 73 cents per share, for the quarter ended Feb. 2, compared with $218 million, or 44 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.
As already reported, sales for the quarter rose 10.5 percent to $4.73 billion, while same-stores rose 5 percent.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.