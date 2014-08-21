Gap raises forecast as 2nd-qtr profit beats estimates

Aug 21 Teen apparel retailer Gap Inc
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales and
raised its full-year profit forecast, helped by strong sales of
its low-priced Old Navy clothes.
Comparable sales at Old Navy stores, which cater to a
slightly older customer base, rose 4 percent in the second
quarter ended Aug 2.
But sales in its Gap and Banana Republic brands, which
mainly cater to teens, were disappointing. Comparable store
sales fell 5 percent at Gap and were flat at Banana Republic.
Many large U.S. retailers have reported disappointing
quarterly sales at their established stores, pointing to a
cutback in spending on discretionary items.
Gap rival Aeropostale Inc on Thursday reported a 13
percent fall in second-quarter comparable sales. American
Apparel Inc said on Monday quarterly same-store sales
declined 6 percent.
Gap said on Thursday it was planning to introduce its Gap
brand in India through 40 franchise-operated stores.
The company raised its full-year profit forecast to
$2.95-$3.00 per share for the year ending February 2015. It had
previously forecast $2.90-$2.95 per share.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn $2.95 per
share for the year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net profit rose to $332 million, or 75 cents per share, in
the second quarter ended Aug. 2, from $303 million, or 64 cents
per share a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 70 cents per share.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $3.98 billion. Comparable sales
were flat versus a 5 percent increase a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected a profit of 69 cents per share
on revenue of $3.96 billion.
Gap's shares were up 1 percent at $43.18 in extended
trading.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)