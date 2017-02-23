Gap's quarterly profit rises 2.8 pct

Feb 23 Apparel chain Gap Inc reported a
2.8 percent rise in profit for the all-important holiday
quarter, helped by higher demand for its Gap and Old Navy
brands.
The company's net income rose to $220 million, or 55 cents
per share, for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28 from $214
million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 51 cents per share.
Net sales rose 1 percent to $4.43 billion, the first sales
increase after seven straight quarterly declines.
(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Diptendu Lahiri in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)