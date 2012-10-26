Mexico airport operator GAP boosts 2012 revenue forecast

MEXICO CITY Oct 26 Mexican airport operator
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) on Friday boosted its
forecast for revenue growth in 2012 to between 9.5 percent and
10.5 percent from an earlier of 6.0 percent to 8.5 percent.
The company, which operates 12 airports across Mexico, also
raised its forecast for 2012 passenger traffic growth to between
4 percent and 5 percent from a previous range of 3 percent to 4
percent.
"We expect an increase in (2012) earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 9.0 to 11.5
percent versus a previous 6.0 to 8.5 percent estimate," said
Miguel Aliaga, head of GAP's institutional relations during a
conference call with analysts.
GAP posted a 26.5 percent rise in
third-quarter net profit late Thursday, driven by new routes and
more flights from local and foreign airlines.
Its shares traded 0.33 percent higher at 60.92 pesos, while
its New York-traded stock traded 0.17 percent lower at $46.75.