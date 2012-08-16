版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 17日 星期五 04:10 BJT

Gap profit rises 29 pct, raises full year profit forecast

Aug 16 Gap Inc's quarterly profit rose 28.6 percent as the clothing retailer's sales improved and the company raised its full-year profit forecast.

For the second quarter ended July 28, the owner of the Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic chains earned $243 million, or 49 cents a share, compared with $189 million, or 35 cents last year.

Gap Inc sales rose 6 percent to $3.58 billion, while comparable store sales were up 4 percent during the quarter.

Gap raised its full year profit forecast by 17 cents per share and now expects to earn $1.95 to $2.

