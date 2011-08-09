UPDATE 1-Garda awarded C$650 mln airport security screening contract

(Follows alerts)
Aug 9 Canada's Garda World Security Corp
said it has been awarded a contract, worth more than C$650
million, by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority to
provide airport security screening services.
Garda, which provides armored cars, cash-handling services
and automated teller machine maintenance, said the five-year
agreement has an option to extend for up to another five years,
with a potential value of C$1.3 billion.
The contract, effective Nov. 1, is expected to add to
operating profit by the fourth quarter, the Montreal-based
company said in a statement.
The contract will provide Garda, which reported a revenue of
C$1.12 billion in 2011, a sustainable stream of long-term
revenue, said Marc-Andre Aube, COO of the company's security
solutions unit.
It will also generate stronger cash flows and improved
profit margins, Aube said.
The contract covers 15 airports located throughout Ontario,
including Toronto's Lester B. Pearson airport and Ottawa's
MacDonald Cartier airport.
Shares of Garda, which competes with Brink's Co and
Swedish company Loomis AB (LOOMb.ST), closed at C$9.01 on Monday
on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
