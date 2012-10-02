版本:
BRIEF-Moody's confirms Garda World Security B1 CFR

Oct 2 Garda World Security corp : * Moody's confirms garda's b1 cfr; rates new bank facilities ba1 * Rpt-moody's confirms garda's b1 cfr; rates new bank facilities ba1

