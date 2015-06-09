版本:
Campbell Soup to buy salsa maker Garden Fresh for $231 mln

June 9 Campbell Soup Co said it would acquire salsa maker Garden Fresh Gourmet for $231 million to expand in the fresh and organic packaged foods business.

Garden Fresh, which also makes hummus and tortilla chips, generated $100 million in net sales in the year ended Dec. 31, Campbell said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

