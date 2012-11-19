版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 19日 星期一 21:45 BJT

Gardner Denver names Larsen CEO, says still exploring sale

Nov 19 Gardner Denver Inc said on Monday its board has named Michael Larsen president and chief executive officer as the industrial machinery maker pursues strategic alternatives, including a possible sale.

Larsen, a former General Electric Co executive, has served as finance chief of Gardner Denver since 2010 and was named acting CEO in July. He will continue to serve as CFO until a successor is named.

The board is still exploring a possible sale or merger of the company but has made no decision and cannot be assured a deal will be reached, the company said. During the process, the company is also cutting costs and restructuring its European operations.

Private equity firm KKR Co & LP and a partnership of buyout firms TPG Capital and Onex Corp advanced to the next round of bidding for Gardner Denver, several people familiar with the matter said last week.

