UPDATE 1- Gardner Denver Q3 beats Street, raises FY profit view

Oct 20 Gardner Denver Inc , a manufacturer of compressors and vacuum products for industrial applications, reported better-than-expected quarterly results, and raised its outlook for the third time this year on improved backlog and order rates.

For fiscal 2011, the company forecast adjusted earnings of $5.44-$5.49 a share. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $5.34 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"While the global economy faces an uncertain future, we remain cautiously optimistic. Our backlog and order rates remain at healthy levels and we expect our businesses to grow in the fourth quarter of 2011," Chief Executive Barry L. Pennypacker said in a statement.

Third-quarter net income rose to $73.6 million, or $1.42 a share, from $46.6 million, or 88 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.48 a share.

Sales rose 25 percent to $614.7 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.37 a share on revenue of $604.4 million.

The company recently acquired Italian pump-maker Robuschi SpA in a deal worth $207 million to optimize its European operations.

Shares of the Quincy, Illinois-based company closed at $74.75 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)