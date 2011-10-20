UPDATE 1- Gardner Denver Q3 beats Street, raises FY profit view

* Q3 adj EPS $1.48 vs est $1.37
* Q3 rev $614.7 mln vs est $604.4 mln
* Raises FY11 adj EPS view to $5.44-$5.49
Oct 20 Gardner Denver Inc , a
manufacturer of compressors and vacuum products for industrial
applications, reported better-than-expected quarterly results,
and raised its outlook for the third time this year on improved
backlog and order rates.
For fiscal 2011, the company forecast adjusted
earnings of $5.44-$5.49 a share. Analysts on average were
expecting earnings of $5.34 a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"While the global economy faces an uncertain future, we
remain cautiously optimistic. Our backlog and order rates remain
at healthy levels and we expect our businesses to grow in the
fourth quarter of 2011," Chief Executive Barry L. Pennypacker
said in a statement.
Third-quarter net income rose to $73.6 million, or $1.42 a
share, from $46.6 million, or 88 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.48 a share.
Sales rose 25 percent to $614.7 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.37 a share on revenue
of $604.4 million.
The company recently acquired Italian pump-maker Robuschi
SpA in a deal worth $207 million to optimize its European
operations.
Shares of the Quincy, Illinois-based company closed at
$74.75 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)