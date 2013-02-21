KKR makes $3.7 billion bid for Gardner Denver -source

NEW YORK Feb 21 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP
has submitted an offer of $75 per share for Gardner
Denver Inc, a person familiar with the matter said on
Thursday, valuing the industrial machinery maker at close to
$3.7 billion.
The offer, submitted late on Thursday to meet a 1700 Eastern
Time deadline, puts KKR in lead position to buy the Wayne,
Pennsylvania-based company, after people familiar with the
matter told Reuters last week that other private equity bidders
were abandoning the process.
The person requested anonymity because details of the sale
process are confidential. Gardner Denver and KKR declined to
comment.
Gardner Denver shares closed at $67.47 on Thursday, giving
it a market value of just over $3.3 billion.
Bloomberg News reported on KKR's bid earlier on Thursday.