UPDATE 1-KKR close to buying Gardner Denver -sources

By Soyoung Kim and Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, March 4 Private equity firm KKR & Co
LP is nearing a deal to buy industrial machinery maker
Gardner Denver Inc and could announce the agreement in
the next few days, two people familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
The two parties have been negotiating a final deal price and
other last-minute details over the past week, after KKR bid $75
per share, or nearly $3.7 billion, for Gardner Denver, on Feb.
21, the people said.
Shares of Gardner Denver, which were down 1 percent on
Monday before the news, rose 3.6 percent to $73.62 on the New
York Stock Exchange, valuing the company at around $3.6 billion.
The final price could not be learned, but Gardner Denver's
board sought a higher price from the buyout firm, the people
familiar with the matter said.
Negotiations are continuing and could still fall apart, said
the people, who asked not to be named because the matter is not
public. Representatives for KKR declined to comment. Gardner
Denver could not be immediately reached for comment.
Gardner Denver, which makes compressors, pumps and vacuum
products for industrial uses, decided to put it up for sale late
last year following months of pressure from activist investor
ValueAct Capital LLC, which acquired a roughly 5 percent stake.
ValueAct has said that it supports KKR's reported offer of
$75 per share, noting that the price represented a premium of 44
percent over the company's share price on July 26, when it wrote
to the company's board urging it to explore a sale.
KKR has been in the pole position to buy Gardner Denver
after other private equity bidders who initially took part in
the auction abandoned the process ahead of the Feb. 21 deadline
for final bids, people familiar with the matter have said.