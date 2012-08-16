Gardner Denver to restructure European operations, cut jobs

Aug 16 Industrial components maker Gardner Denver Inc said it would shut some of its European manufacturing facilities and cut jobs as part of a restructuring plan aimed at cutting costs and expanding margins.

The company, a maker of compressors, pumps and vacuum products, has been affected by the economic turmoil in Europe for at least three quarters.

Gardner Denver said it would record a restructuring charge of $85 million to $100 million that will be realized by 2015.

It expects to begin implementing its restructuring plan over the next several months. However, the company did not disclose the exact number of jobs it would reduce.

Last month, Valueact Capital, one of the largest investors in the company urged its board to explore a sale of the company. Investors were also surprised by the sudden resignation of chief executive Barry Pennypacker.

Shares of the Quincy, Illinois-based company closed at $61.63 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have lost about 23 percent of their value since in the last six months.