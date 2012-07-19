UPDATE 1-Gardner Denver cuts profit forecast on lower shipments

* Sees Q3 adj EPS $1.15-$1.25 vs est $1.35

* Cuts FY12 adj EPS $5.30-$5.50 from $5.60-$5.80

* Q2 adj EPS $1.53 vs est $1.42

* Q2 rev $613 mln vs est $626.1 mln

July 19 Gardner Denver Inc reported quarterly results that beat analysts expectations but the industrial component maker cut its full-year profit forecast on poor demand in Europe and lower shipments of pressure pumps.

Gardner cut adjusted 2012 earnings to $5.30 to $5.50 per share from its previous forecast of $5.60 to $5.80 per share.

Lower demand for petroleum and industrial pumps pressured the company's engineered products division, which reported a 36 percent drop in orders. The division accounts for 54 percent of Gardner Denver's total revenue.

Net income for the second quarter rose to $75.3 million, or $1.51 per share, from $67.1 million, or $1.27 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.53 per share.

Revenue was almost flat at $613 million.

Analysts expected earnings of $1.42 per share on revenue of $626.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's Chief Executive Barry Pennypacker surprised investors with his sudden departure on Monday.

Shares of the company closed at $49.17 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock had fallen 12 percent on the day the CEO resigned, but have recouped half its losses since then.