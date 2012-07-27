Gardner Denver shareholder urges company to explore sale

July 27 Valueact Capital, which reported a 5.1 percent stake in Gardner Denver Inc on Friday, urged the industrial component maker's board to pursue a sale of the company.

Valueact asked the board to explore a sale "in light of the circumstances in which Gardner Denver finds itself after the surprising resignation of its CEO, Barry Pennypacker."

Pennypacker surprised investors with his sudden departure earlier this month.

Valueact said it strongly urges the board to immediately engage investment bankers for purpose of soliciting offers.

Gardner Denver shares, which have shed 21 percent of their value over the last three months, closed at $52.14 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.