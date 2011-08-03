CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Garmin forecasts gloomy 2011 on margin squeeze, shares slump

(Corrects estimate in first bullet point)

* Q2 adj EPS $0.63 vs est $0.68

* Q2 rev $674.1 mln vs est $637 mln

* Sees FY adj EPS $2.00-$2.15 vs est EPS $2.48

* Sees FY rev $2.5-$2.6 bln vs est $2.52 bln

* Shares down 17 pct pre market

Aug 3 Garmin Ltd forecast full-year earnings well below analysts' expectations and posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, as revenue from its more profitable products gets deferred, pressuring margins.

Shares of the No.1 U.S. navigation device maker fell 17 percent in trading before the bell on Wednesday. The stock closed at $31.53 on Tuesday.

"Margins fell short driven by increased deferral of high margin revenues associated with bundled product offerings and increased operating costs due to bad debt and legal expenses," Chief Executive Min Kao said in a statement.

Garmin forecast adjusted earnings of $2.00-$2.15 a share, on revenue of $2.5-$2.6 billion for the full year.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the GPS device maker to report earnings of $2.48 per share, before items, on revenue of $2.52 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Garmin's outlook mirrors the lacklustre forecast from its Dutch rival TomTom late last month.

To offset the slumping demand, Garmin has been trying to reduce its reliance on personal navigation devices while turning itself from a one-product firm to a content and services franchise by offering live traffic and mapping services.

In the latest quarter, Garmin's core automotive/mobile segment revenue dropped 19 percent to $363 million while its fitness segment revenue rose 25 percent to $78 million.

Excluding items, the Switzerland-based company earned 63 cents a share. Revenue fell 8 percent to $674.1 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the GPS device maker to earn 68 cents a share, before items, on revenue of $637 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)