CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Garmin forecasts gloomy 2011 on margin squeeze, shares slump

* Q2 adj EPS $0.63 vs est $0.68
* Q2 rev $674.1 mln vs est $637 mln
* Sees FY adj EPS $2.00-$2.15 vs est EPS $2.48
* Sees FY rev $2.5-$2.6 bln vs est $2.52 bln
* Shares down 17 pct pre market
Aug 3 Garmin Ltd forecast full-year
earnings well below analysts' expectations and posted a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit, as revenue from its more
profitable products gets deferred, pressuring margins.
Shares of the No.1 U.S. navigation device maker fell 17
percent in trading before the bell on Wednesday. The stock
closed at $31.53 on Tuesday.
"Margins fell short driven by increased deferral of high
margin revenues associated with bundled product offerings and
increased operating costs due to bad debt and legal expenses,"
Chief Executive Min Kao said in a statement.
Garmin forecast adjusted earnings of $2.00-$2.15 a share, on
revenue of $2.5-$2.6 billion for the full year.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the GPS device maker to
report earnings of $2.48 per share, before items, on revenue of
$2.52 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Garmin's outlook mirrors the lacklustre forecast from its
Dutch rival TomTom late last month.
To offset the slumping demand, Garmin has been trying to
reduce its reliance on personal navigation devices while turning
itself from a one-product firm to a content and services
franchise by offering live traffic and mapping services.
In the latest quarter, Garmin's core automotive/mobile
segment revenue dropped 19 percent to $363 million while its
fitness segment revenue rose 25 percent to $78 million.
Excluding items, the Switzerland-based company earned 63
cents a share. Revenue fell 8 percent to $674.1 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the GPS device maker to
earn 68 cents a share, before items, on revenue of $637 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
