CORRECTED-Garmin 4th-qtr beats market estimates

Feb 23 Garmin Ltd reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, as revenue from its
personal navigation devices rose and demand for its outdoor and
fitness products jumped.
Fourth-quarter net income at the Switzerland-based GPS
device maker rose to $165.5 million, or 85 cents a share, from
$132.9 million, or 68 cents a share, a year ago.
The company, which competes with Dutch TomTom NV,
earned 96 cents a share on a pro forma basis, while revenue rose
9 percent to $910 million.
Revenue at the company's outdoor/fitness segment increased
35 percent to $121 million. Automotive/mobile segment revenue
increased 4 percent to $579 million, versus a 31 percent decline
a year ago.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 66 cents a share, before
one-time items, on revenue of $769.9 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.