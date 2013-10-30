Garmin's quarterly results beat estimates

Oct 30 Navigation device maker Garmin Ltd's
third-quarter results came in above analysts' average
estimate on higher revenue from its aviation and fitness
businesses.
Net profit rose to $187.6 million, or 96 cents per share,
from $140.3 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 69 cents per share.
Revenue fell 4 percent to $643.6 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 59 cents per
share on revenue of $628.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Garmin's navigation products use global positioning system
technology to wirelessly deliver geographic location data
through satellite communications.
Its Bluechart mobile application is used in Apple Inc's
iPads and iPhones.