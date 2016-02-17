UPDATE 3-Garmin beats on strong demand for fitness, aviation gadgets

* Sees 2016 revenue $2.82 bln vs est. $2.78 bln
* Q4 net sales $781.4 mln vs est. $760.1 mln
* Pro forma earnings 74 cents/shr vs est 48 cents/shr
(Adds CEO comments; updates shares)
By Abhirup Roy
Feb 17 GPS-based gadget maker Garmin Ltd
reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped
by strong demand for navigational devices used in aircraft and
fitness trackers.
Shares of Garmin, which also forecast full-year revenue
above estimates, rose as much as 19 percent to $41.97 on
Wednesday.
Revenue from the company's fitness business, which accounts
for nearly 30 percent of total revenue, rose 13.6 percent in the
fourth quarter ended Dec. 26.
Garmin benefited from strong demand for its fitness products
that include its Vivo family of wrist bands and smartwatches
especially during the holiday season.
However, the business faces stiff competition from
smartwatches and fitness devices from companies such as Fitbit
Inc and Garmin has been spending heavily on research and
marketing.
"We believe these investments have paid off in improved
top-line trends across the company's Forerunner, Vivoactive, and
Vivofit product lines," Raymond James analyst Tavis McCourt said
in a preview note on Tuesday.
Revenue in the company's aviation business, which makes
gadgets such as altimeters and transponders, rose 11.6 percent
in the quarter.
New platforms, promotions and a rush of deliveries at the
end of the quarter helped boost the business, Chief Executive
Cliff Pemble said, adding that macro challenges in the aviation
market still remain.
"We are not necessarily completely pessimistic but we
recognize that the overall trends are a challenge, particularly
as you see more stock market volatility and, of course, the
lingering effect of lower oil prices," he said on a conference
call with analysts.
Automotive revenue, however, fell 21 percent to $268.5
million as its biggest business was hit by a fall in demand for
its personal navigation devices such as Nüvi and Zumo.
The company's net income fell to $132.4 million, or 70 cents
per share, from $210.2 million, or $1.09 per share.
It reported pro forma earnings of 74 cents per share,
handily beating the average analyst estimate of 48 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales fell 2.7 percent to $781.4 million, still above
the average analyst estimate of $760.1 million.
The company forecast 2016 revenue of $2.82 billion. Analysts
on average were expecting $2.78 billion.
Up to Tuesday's close, Garmin's stock had fallen 37 percent
in the past 12 months.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru;
Editing by Don Sebastian and Shounak Dasgupta)