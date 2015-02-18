Navigation gear maker Garmin revenue rises 5.7 pct

Feb 18 Garmin Ltd, a maker of GPS-based gadgets, reported a 5.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong sales of its fitness products.

The company's net income increased to $210.2 million, or $1.09 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 27, from $163.6 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $803.3 million from $759.7 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)