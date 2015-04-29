UPDATE 1-Garmin's revenue up less than expected due to strong dollar

(Adds forecast, estimates, shares)
April 29 GPS-based gadgets maker Garmin Ltd's
quarterly revenue rose much less than expected as a
strong dollar ate into its overseas income.
Despite the currency headwinds, Garmin maintained its
full-year forecast, just as its Dutch rival TomTom NV
did last week.
Garmin's shares were down about 1 percent at $47 in
premarket trading on Wednesday.
The company gets a little less than half its revenue from
outside the United States, putting it at risk due to the rise in
the value of the dollar, which has increased about 9
percent against a basket of currencies from January to March.
Garmin's net sales rose marginally to $585.4 million in the
first quarter ended March 28, missing analysts' average estimate
by $20.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said the stronger dollar reduced revenue by
about $38 million.
Garmin's net income fell 43.8 percent to $66.8 million, or
$35 per share.
It reported pro forma earnings of 55 cents per share, 2
cents higher than analysts estimate.
Up to Monday's close, shares had fallen about 10 percent
this year.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru;
Editing by Joyjeet Das and Savio D'Souza)