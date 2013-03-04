KKR close to buying Gardner Denver -sources

NEW YORK, March 4 Private equity firm KKR & Co
LP is nearing a deal to buy industrial machinery maker
Gardner Denver Inc and could announce the agreement in
the next few days, two people familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
The two parties have been negotiating a final deal price and
other last-minute details over the past week, after KKR bid $75
per share, or nearly $3.7 billion, for Gardner Denver, on Feb.
21, the people said.
The final price could not be learned, but Gardner Denver's
board sought a higher price from the buyout firm, the people
familiar with the matter said.
Negotiations are continuing and could still fall apart, said
the people, who asked not to be named because the matter is not
public. Representatives for KKR declined to comment. Gardner
Denver could not be immediately reached for comment.