UPDATE 1-Windows 8 fails to reignite PC market-Gartner

LONDON Jan 14 Holiday season shoppers shunned
Windows 8 desktops and notebooks in favour of tablets and
smartphones, resulting in a 4.3 percent fall in PC sales in the
fourth quarter, research firm Gartner said on Monday.
Worldwide PC shipments declined to 90.3 million units in the
last three months of 2012, Gartner said, indicating that the
sector was suffering from a shift in consumer habits as much as
a weak global economy.
"Tablets have dramatically changed the device landscape for
PCs, not so much by 'cannibalising' PC sales, but by causing PC
users to shift consumption to tablets rather than replacing
older PCs," said Mikako Kitagawa, principal analyst at Gartner.
"Whereas as once we imagined a world in which individual
users would have both a PC and a tablet as personal devices, we
increasingly suspect that most individuals will shift
consumption activity to a personal tablet, and perform creative
and administrative tasks on a shared PC."
The industry was hoping that the latest version of
Microsoft's Windows, released in October, would
revitalise a sector which had been buffeted by competition from
tablets and smartphones over the past year.
But Gartner said the new operating system did not have a
significant impact on PC shipments in the quarter, in part
because the first Windows 8 devices lacked the excitement of the
touch interface found in tablets.
Hewlett-Packard regained the top spot from China's
Lenovo Group in the quarter, Gartner said, thanks to
its strength in the consumer market, which is a stronger driver
than corporate sales in the holiday season. However, the Silicon
Valley company's shipments did not grow compared to a year ago.
Despite losing the top spot, Lenovo recorded the strongest
growth of the top manufacturers, with a 8.2 percent rise in
shipments on a year ago.
Dell was in third place, although its sales fell 21
percent year-on-year, while Acer, down 11 percent, was
in fourth position.