Gartner cuts worldwide device shipment growth forecast for 2015

July 7 Research firm Gartner Inc said
worldwide shipment of devices such as PCs, tablets and
smartphones is expected to grow by 1.5 percent to 2.5 billion
units this year, slower than the 2.8 percent it forecast
earlier.
The cut in growth forecast is mainly due to the slowdown in
PC purchases in western Europe, Russia and Japan as a stronger
dollar pushed up prices, Gartner said on Tuesday.
Up to Monday's close, the dollar had risen about 6.7
percent this year against a basket of major currencies.
Gartner also said it did not expect the global PC market to
recover until 2016.
Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc cut its
second-quarter revenue estimate on Monday to below the average
analyst estimate, saying demand for personal computers was
weaker-than-expected.
