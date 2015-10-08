PC shipments fall in third quarter - Research firms

Oct 8 Research firm Gartner Inc said worldwide shipments of personal computers fell 7.7 percent to 73.7 million units in the third quarter as a stronger dollar made them costlier.

Meanwhile, International Data Corp (IDC) said shipments fell 10.8 percent to 71 million units.

Gartner also said the Windows 10 launch in the quarter had minimal impact on shipments as users chose to upgrade to Windows 10 on existing PCs. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)