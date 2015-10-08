UPDATE 1-PC shipments fall 7.7 pct in third quarter - Gartner

BRIEF-Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
(Adds details)
Oct 8 Research firm Gartner Inc said worldwide shipments of personal computers fell 7.7 percent to 73.7 million units in the third quarter as a stronger dollar made them costlier.
Meanwhile, International Data Corp (IDC) said shipments fell 10.8 percent to 71 million units.
Up to Thursday's close, the dollar had risen about 5.6 percent this year against a basket of major currencies.
Gartner also said the Windows 10 launch in the quarter had minimal impact on shipments as users chose to upgrade to Windows 10 on existing PCs.
Gartner said analysts "see some signs for future stabilization and growth" in the PC market. The firm said in July that it did not expect the global PC market to recover until 2016.
"The PC market continues to contract as expected, but we remain optimistic about future shipments," said Jay Chou, research manager at IDC Worldwide PC Tracker. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.
* Futures up: Dow 11 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 12.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates price)