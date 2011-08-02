UPDATE 2-Gartner ups FY rev forecast on tech research demand

* Q2 adj EPS $0.34 vs est $0.31

Aug 2 Gartner Inc raised its revenue outlook for the year as robust growth in mobile, social media, cloud computing and online security platforms has led to a spurt in demand for technology research.

The world's biggest technology research and advisory firm, whose rivals include privately held IDC and Forrester Research Inc , raised its revenue forecast for the year to $1.44-$1.49 billion from its prior view of $1.43-$1.48 billion.

Analysts were expecting full-year revenue of $1.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We remain confident in our ability to deliver 15 to 20 percent annual revenue growth in this business over the long term," Chief Financial Officer Chris Lafond said in a conference call.

The company is seeing increasing levels of demand from its clients and expects continued acceleration in revenue contract value growth over time, Lafond said.

Gartner said contract value (excluding impact of foreign exchange) jumped by 16 percent - the fastest since 2007 - to $1 billion in the quarter. Clients rose 5 percent to 11,607 organizations.

The company, founded in 1979 by Gideon Gartner, expects research revenue, which accounts for 68 percent of total revenue, of $995-$1,015 millon or a growth of 14-17 percent for the year.

Client retention rate for the quarter was up 82 percent from 81 percent in the same quarter the previous year.

The world's biggest technology research and advisory firm also posted quarterly results that topped expectations for the third quarter in a row.

For the April-June period, net income was $32.2 million, or 32 cents a share, compared with $20.1 million, or 20 cents a share a year ago.

Excluding acquisition related charges, the company earned 34 cents a share.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $365.5 million. Research revenue rose 14 percent.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 31 cents a share on revenue of $356.2 million.

Shares of the Stamford, Connecticut-based company were trading up about 3 percent at $38.57 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Prem Udayabhanu)