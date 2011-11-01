UPDATE 2-Gartner Q3 beats as contract value rises

* Ups FY11 rev forecast to $1.44-$1.48 bln vs est $1.46 bln
* Q3 EPS $0.31 vs est $0.29
* Q3 revenue $345.8 mln vs est $339.4 mln
Nov 1 Gartner Inc , the world's biggest
technology research and advisory firm, posted a
better-than-expected third quarter helped by a 14 percent rise
in contract value, and stood by its full-year profit outlook.
The company raised the low end of its full-year revenue
outlook by $5 million. It now expects revenue of $1.44-$1.48
billion.
Last week, rival Forrester Research Inc cut its
full-year outlook citing inconsistent performance in some
markets and the continuing economic turmoil.
Another rival Factset Research Systems Inc , which
provides financial information and analysis for the investment
community, had last month allayed fears about its business being
hit by financial clients cutting jobs and reducing
expenses.
For the latest third quarter, Gartner's net income rose to
$30.5 million, or 31 cents per share, from $20.1 million, or 20
cents per share, a year ago.
Contract value rose to $1.04 billion at end-September, its
highest ever, Gartner said.
Quarterly revenue rose to $345.8 million from $296.1 million
a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected third-quarter earnings of
29 cents per share, on revenue of $339.4 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Stamford, Connecticut-based company have
gained more than 7 percent in value since early August, when it
raised its full-year revenue forecast helped by a spurt in
demand for technology research.
The S&P 1500 IT Services Industry Index has
been largely flat over the same period.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)