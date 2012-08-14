UPDATE 1-Mobile phone sales outlook stalling-Gartner

* Consumers holding back from upgrading to new devices * Q2 mobile phone sales down 2 pct * Samsung extends lead over Apple, is new market leader HELSINKI, Aug 14 Research firm Gartner reported a dip in global sales of mobile phones for the second quarter in a row and will likely cut its 2012 outlook as consumers hold back on handset upgrades due to economic uncertainty. The research group, whose data is widely used in the mobile sector, also said handset maker Samsung extended its lead over Apple and grew its market share to more than one fifth in the second quarter of 2012. "For 2012, the overall market is looking weaker than what I had actually forecast at the start of the year," said Anshul Gupta, principal research analyst at Gartner, which previously expected 2012 mobile phone sales of around 1.9 billion units. "Consumers are really holding on to their old devices," he said. Mobile phone sales fell 2 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier to 419 million units, Gartner said. While some were waiting for new, high-profile devices like Apple's iPhone 5 due later in the year, many others were simply postponing expensive purchases or waiting for promotions, Gupta said. Despite the overall weakness, Samsung's quarterly mobile phone sales rose around 30 percent from a year earlier, helped by record sales of Galaxy smartphones. It overtook Nokia as the leading mobile phone maker with a 22 percent share of the overall market, the report showed. Nokia's mobile phone sales fell 15 percent, and its share fell to 20 percent from 23 percent a year earlier. By operating system, Google's Android extended its lead with 64 percent market share compared with 43 percent a year earlier, while Apple iOS held a 19 percent share, little changed from a year earlier. Nokia's old Symbian system tumbled to 6 percent from 22 percent but Microsoft Windows, which the Finnish mobile phone maker now uses, rose to nearly 3 percent from under 2 percent a year ago. Here is a table of mobile phone sales, according to Gartner. Unit sales are in thousands. Company 2Q12 2Q12 2Q11 2Q11 Units Market Units Market Share (%) Share (%) Samsung 90,432.1 21.6 69,827.6 16.3 Nokia 83,420.1 19.9 97,869.3 22.8 Apple 28,935.0 6.9 19,628.8 4.6 ZTE 17,936.4 4.3 13,070.2 3.0 LG Electronics 14,345.4 3.4 24,420.8 5.7 Huawei Device 10,894.2 2.6 9,026.1 2.1 TCL 9,355.7 2.2 7,938.9 1.9 Communications HTC 9,301.2 2.2 11,016.1 2.6 Motorola 9,163.2 2.2 10,221.4 2.4 Research In 7,991.2 1.9 12,652.3 3.0 Motion Others 137,233.4 32.8 152,989.7 35.7 Total 419,007.9 100.0 428,661.1 100.0 Operating 2Q12 2Q12 2Q11 2Q11 System Units Market Units Market Share (%) Share (%) Android 98,529.3 64.1 46,775.9 43.4 iOS 28,935.0 18.8 19,628.8 18.2 Symbian 9,071.5 5.9 23,853.2 22.1 Research In 7,991.2 5.2 12,652.3 11.7 Motion Bada 4,208.8 2.7 2,055.8 1.9 Microsoft 4,087.0 2.7 1,723.8 1.6 Others 863.3 0.6 1,050.6 1.0 Total 153,686.1 100.0 107,740.4 100.0