AIRSHOW-UPDATE 1-Garuda plans to buy 18 Bombardier aircraft

SINGAPORE Feb 13 Garuda Indonesia plans to buy 18 regional passenger jets from Canadian plane maker Bombardier, the Indonesian flag carrier's Chief Executive Emirsyah Satar said.

"Yes. That's the plan," Satar told Reuters on the sidelines of an aviation conference in Singapore on Monday. The deal will likely be signed on Wednesday, he said.

Bombardier has been competing with Brazil's Embraer to supply smaller passenger jets to Garuda.

A Garuda official said the Indonesian flag carrier is looking to buy the Canadian company's CRJ1000 NextGen aircraft.

Earlier on Monday, Bombardier said in a statement that an unnamed customer had signed a firm order for six CRJ1000 NextGen regional jets with options for another 18.

Based on the list price for CRJ1000, the order is worth $297 million and could increase to $1.32 billion if all 18 options are exercised.

"Including the order announced today, Bombardier has recorded firm orders for 1,715 CRJ Series aircraft, with 1,661 delivered as of December 31, 2011.