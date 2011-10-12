Garuda in talks with Embraer, Bombardier for 18 planes

JAKARTA Oct 12 Indonesian flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia said on Wednesday it is in talks with Canada's Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) and Brazil's Embraer to buy 18 small-sized planes worth up to $720 million.

Elisa Lumbantoruan, Garuda's chief financial officer, told reporters that the company is looking to buy planes carrying up to 100 passengers to fly domestic routes in the sprawling Indonesian archipelago.

"I hope we can wrap up the talks by November this year so we can start getting the planes by 2015," Lumbantoruan said, adding that each plane was estimated to be worth $35 to $40 million.

The carrier is also currently in talks with lenders to provide loans for the purchases. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)