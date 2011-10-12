Garuda in talks with Embraer, Bombardier for 18 planes

JAKARTA Oct 12 Indonesian flag carrier PT
Garuda Indonesia said on Wednesday it is in talks with
Canada's Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) and Brazil's Embraer
to buy 18 small-sized planes worth up to $720
million.
Elisa Lumbantoruan, Garuda's chief financial officer, told
reporters that the company is looking to buy planes carrying up
to 100 passengers to fly domestic routes in the sprawling
Indonesian archipelago.
"I hope we can wrap up the talks by November this year so we
can start getting the planes by 2015," Lumbantoruan said, adding
that each plane was estimated to be worth $35 to $40 million.
The carrier is also currently in talks with lenders to
provide loans for the purchases.
