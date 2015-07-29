Indonesian airline Garuda swings to profit in H1, shares jump

* Garuda H1 profit $27.7 mln vs $203 mln loss a year ago
* Garuda shares jump more than 7 pct
* Garuda signs $600 mln agreement with GE Aviation
JAKARTA, July 29 Indonesian flagship airline PT
Garuda Indonesia Tbk swung to a net profit in the
first half of 2015 from a loss a year earlier, sending its
shares up more than 7 percent on Wednesday.
Garuda also signed an agreement worth around $600 million
with aircraft engine supplier GE Aviation, a unit of U.S.
conglomerate General Electric Co, to equip 50 planes that
it recently ordered.
The airline posted a net profit of $27.7 million for the six
months ended June compared to a restated $203 million loss a
year ago, it said in an announcement published by newspaper
Bisnis Indonesia on Wednesday.
The airline's performance was lifted by cost reductions as
well as fuel and currency hedging, Garuda Chief Financial
Officer Ari Askhara told Reuters.
Garuda shares jumped as much as 7.3 percent to their highest
in more than a month, outperforming the broader Jakarta stock
exchange index which was nearly 1 percent higher.
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Additional reporting by Fransiska
Nangoy; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Sunil Nair)