Indonesian airline Garuda swings to profit in H1, shares jump

JAKARTA, July 29 Indonesian flagship airline PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk swung to a net profit in the first half of 2015 from a loss a year earlier, sending its shares up more than 7 percent on Wednesday.

Garuda also signed an agreement worth around $600 million with aircraft engine supplier GE Aviation, a unit of U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co, to equip 50 planes that it recently ordered.

The airline posted a net profit of $27.7 million for the six months ended June compared to a restated $203 million loss a year ago, it said in an announcement published by newspaper Bisnis Indonesia on Wednesday.

The airline's performance was lifted by cost reductions as well as fuel and currency hedging, Garuda Chief Financial Officer Ari Askhara told Reuters.

Garuda shares jumped as much as 7.3 percent to their highest in more than a month, outperforming the broader Jakarta stock exchange index which was nearly 1 percent higher. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Sunil Nair)