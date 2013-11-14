Garuda Indonesia aims to order 200-250 aircraft from 2014 -CEO

| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Nov 14 Indonesia's flag carrier
Garuda Indonesia wants to add 200-250 aircraft over
2015-2025 to meet demand in one of the world's fastest-growing
aviation markets, its chief executive said on Thursday.
The airline wants to buy some directly from manufacturers
and lease the remainder, Emirsyah Satar told Reuters on the
sidelines of an industry event in Hong Kong.
Garuda had 131 aircraft as at September-end. Existing orders
and impending retirement will put the total at 194 in 2015.
The airline intends to retire aircraft in the following
years as it adds more planes, and aims for a fleet of 350-400
with an average age of six years by 2025, said Satar.
Garuda is looking for single-aisle aircraft for routes of up
to five hours, and larger wide-body aircraft for medium- and
long-haul services, he said.
Boeing Co's 737 Max and Airbus S.A.S.'s
A320neo would satisfy Garuda's short haul needs. Boeing's 787
and 777 and Airbus' A350 could be contenders for its medium- and
long-haul requirements.