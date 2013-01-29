版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 30日 星期三 00:53 BJT

UK'S Britannia gas field returns to full production after outage

LONDON Jan 29 Gas production at the Britannia gas field in the North Sea resumed at full output on Jan.27 after an unplanned outage, part operator Chevron said on Tuesday

