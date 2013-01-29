UK'S Britannia gas field returns to full production after outage

BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics net loss for three months ended Dec. 31, 2016 was $4.1 mln
* Crescita Therapeutics- net loss for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $4.1 million compared to $4.4 million for three months ended december 31, 2015
LONDON Jan 29 Gas production at the Britannia gas field in the North Sea resumed at full output on Jan.27 after an unplanned outage, part operator Chevron said on Tuesday
* Crescita Therapeutics- net loss for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $4.1 million compared to $4.4 million for three months ended december 31, 2015
March 30 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday following a dip in oil prices as bloated U.S. inventories limited the impact of supply disruption in Libya.
March 30 Canadian discount retailer Dollarama Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as customers spent more in its stores.