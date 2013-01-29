UPDATE 1-UK Britannia gas field at full production after outage

LONDON Jan 29 Gas production at the Britannia gas field in the UK North Sea resumed at full output on Jan. 27 after an unplanned outage, part operator Chevron said on Tuesday.

"Britannia facilities resumed full production on Sunday 27 January 2013," a spokeswoman for Chevron said in a statement.

Operators said in a previous statement that the platform was shut down as a precaution on Jan. 16, but did not give a specific reason for the outage.

The field, which is operated jointly by Chevron and ConocoPhillips, usually produces between 6.5 million and 6.8 million cubic metres of gas per day.

It also produces gas condensate that is delivered through the Forties pipeline.

Gas is pumped through the Scottish Area Gas Evacuation (SAGE) facility to St. Fergus in Scotland.

The platform is located around 210 kilometres north east of Aberdeen in Scotland.