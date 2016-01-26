版本:
Russia's Lavrov says Nord Stream-2 pipeline to Europe mutually beneficial

MOSCOW Jan 26 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday the proposed Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project with Germany would be mutually beneficial for Russia and Europe. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

