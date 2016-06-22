Polish PM says Warsaw concerned Nord Stream 2 will divide Europe

BERLIN, June 22 Polish Prime Minister Beata
Szydlo told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that Warsaw is
concerned about plans by German power firms and Russian monopoly
Gazprom to build another natural gas pipeline circumventing
Poland, Szydlo said on Wednesday.
"We see it as an investment that will lead to a division of
Europe," Szydlo said during a joint news conference with Merkel
after talks in Berlin.
Merkel said she viewed the so-called Nord Stream 2 pipeline
as an economic project, but its implementation had to be in line
with European rules.
Gazprom has formed a consortium with E.ON
, BASF/Wintershall, OMV, ENGIE
and Royal Dutch Shell for the new pipeline.
The project embodies the worst fears of Polish conservatives
who see pacts between Poland's powerful neighbours, Germany and
Russia, as an existential threat.
