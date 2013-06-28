Austria could receive gas from some Azeri fields - SOCAR

LONDON, June 28 Azerbaijan's state-owned energy
company SOCAR said on Friday that it sees a gas pipeline route
to Austria as a "natural market" for gas from a number of Azeri
fields.
It said that its gas exports will increase dramatically
after the development of fields such as ACG Deep, Absheron, Umid
and Shafag-Asiman.
"We see the pipeline route towards Austria as a natural
market for this gas," SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said in
a statement.
The Nabucco West pipeline, which was due to pump Azeri gas
to Austria, on Friday lost its bid to transport Azeri gas from
the Shah Deniz II field.